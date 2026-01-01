First baby of 2026 born at TƏBİB medical facility
The first baby of 2026 was born at a medical institution operating under the Administration of the Medical Territorial Units of Azerbaijan (TƏBİB).
As reported by Azernews, citing the TƏBİB, the baby was born on January 1, 2026, at around 00:40 at the Shamakhi District Central Hospital. The newborn is a girl, weighing 3 kilograms and 200 grams.
The delivery took place naturally, and both the mother and the newborn are reported to be in stable condition.
The birth marks the first arrival of the new year in Azerbaijan’s public healthcare system, symbolizing a healthy start to 2026.
