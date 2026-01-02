President Ilham Aliyev expresses condolences to President of Swiss Confederation
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has sent a letter of condolence to Guy Parmelin, President of the Swiss Confederation, Azernews reports.
"Dear Mr. President,
We were deeply saddened by the news of the fire in Crans-Montana that claimed numerous lives.
In connection with this tragedy, on my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I extend my profound condolences to Your Excellency, to the families and loved ones of the victims, and to the entire people of Switzerland. I wish a speedy recovery to those injured," the letter reads.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!