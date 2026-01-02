Azernews.Az

Friday January 2 2026

Azerbaijan deepens collaboration with ADB on green projects

2 January 2026 16:25 (UTC+04:00)
Azerbaijan deepens collaboration with ADB on green projects
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

A flagship initiative in this regard is the Caspian Green Energy Corridor, for which ADB is providing $1.2 million in technical assistance. In April this year, ADB, the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB), and the ministries of energy of Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan signed a memorandum of understanding to support the project’s feasibility study.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more