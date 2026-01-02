Today marks birthday of national hero, martyred major general Polad Hashimov

2 January 2026 13:15 (UTC+04:00)

Today marks the birthday of Azerbaijan’s National Hero and martyred Major General Polad Hashimov, Azernews reports. Fifty-one years have passed since the birth of the heroic officer.

Polad Hashimov was born on January 2, 1975, in Vendam village of Gabala district. After his family moved to Sumgait, he completed his secondary education at Schools No. 28 and 34. Determined to pursue a military career, he later enrolled in the Azerbaijan Higher Military School named after Heydar Aliyev, from which he graduated with distinction.

Rising through the ranks from platoon commander to major general, Polad Hashimov served in frontline areas and consistently carried out his duties and assignments with dedication and professionalism.

For his distinguished service during the April 2016 clashes, particularly in defending Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and successfully fulfilling missions assigned to the Armed Forces, he was awarded the 3rd-degree “For Service to the Motherland” Order by a decree of President Ilham Aliyev, Supreme Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, dated April 20, 2016.

On June 24, 2019, he was promoted to the rank of major general by the Supreme Commander-in-Chief.

Major General Polad Hashimov was martyred on July 14, 2020, while heroically repelling enemy provocations along the Azerbaijan–Armenia state border in the Tovuz direction. By a presidential decree dated December 9, 2020, he was posthumously awarded the honorary title of “National Hero of Azerbaijan.”