Georgia eyes Baku–Tbilisi–Kars rail finish in 2026 push

31 December 2025 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov Read more

Georgia plans to prioritize economic growth, job creation, and key infrastructure projects in 2026, according to Mariam Kvrivishvili, the country’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Azernews reports, citing Georgian media outlets.

Kvrivishvili noted that it is the government’s main objectives for the upcoming year, which include fostering high economic growth, creating new employment opportunities, reducing poverty, and improving overall living standards.

In addition, the minister highlighted several major infrastructure and energy projects slated for 2026. These include the completion of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the transition of the Anaklia deep-sea port construction into its active phase, and the further development of Georgia’s energy sector.

“These initiatives are expected to have a direct and positive impact on the country’s economic and social development,” Kvrivishvili emphasized.