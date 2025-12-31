Georgia eyes Baku–Tbilisi–Kars rail finish in 2026 push
Georgia plans to prioritize economic growth, job creation, and key infrastructure projects in 2026, according to Mariam Kvrivishvili, the country’s Minister of Economy and Sustainable Development, Azernews reports, citing Georgian media outlets.
Kvrivishvili noted that it is the government’s main objectives for the upcoming year, which include fostering high economic growth, creating new employment opportunities, reducing poverty, and improving overall living standards.
In addition, the minister highlighted several major infrastructure and energy projects slated for 2026. These include the completion of the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, the transition of the Anaklia deep-sea port construction into its active phase, and the further development of Georgia’s energy sector.
“These initiatives are expected to have a direct and positive impact on the country’s economic and social development,” Kvrivishvili emphasized.
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!