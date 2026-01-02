President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva express condolences to Vaira Vike-Freiberga
President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva have sent a letter of condolence to Vaira Vike-Freiberga, Former President of the Republic of Latvia, Co-Chair of the Nizami Ganjavi International Center.
According to Azernews, the letter reads:
“Your Excellency,
We were deeply saddened to receive the news of the passing of your husband and lifelong companion, Imants Freibergs.
Having walked the great path of life side-by-side with you, Imants Freibergs was a devoted partner who always stood faithfully by your side.
We share in your grief over this profound loss and extend our deepest condolences and wish patience to you and all members of your family.
Ilham Aliyev President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
and
Mehriban Aliyeva First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
Baku, 2 January 2026.”
