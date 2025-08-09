PACE President welcomes Armenia-Azerbaijan peace agreement

9 August 2025 16:24 (UTC+04:00)

I warmly welcome the peace agreement signed in Washington between Armenia & Azerbaijan, under the auspices of the US. PACE has always promoted parliamentary diplomacy in this conflict, stands ready to accompany stages of consolidation of this agreement & strengthen mutual trust pic.twitter.com/v0Fi8be7Hb

President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) Theodore Roussopoulos has congratulated Azerbaijan and Armenia on the signing of documents in Washington aimed at normalizing bilateral relations, Azernews reports.

