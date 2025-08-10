Mexican Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders on Declaration

10 August 2025 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

The post reads that his historic agreement is expected to contribute significantly to strengthening peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.

The Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs has extended its congratulations to the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the signing of the Declaration, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Secretariat on its official X account.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!