Mexican Foreign Ministry congratulates Azerbaijan and Armenia leaders on Declaration
The Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs has extended its congratulations to the leaders of Azerbaijan and Armenia on the signing of the Declaration, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Secretariat on its official X account.
The post reads that his historic agreement is expected to contribute significantly to strengthening peace and stability in the South Caucasus region.
La Secretaría de Relaciones Exteriores felicita a los líderes de Azerbaiyán y Armenia por la firma de la Declaración Conjunta. Este histórico acuerdo contribuirá al fortalecimiento de la paz y la estabilidad en el sur del Cáucaso.— Relaciones Exteriores (@SRE_mx) August 10, 2025
