Presidents of Ukraine and France exchanged views on diplomatic situation

9 August 2025 21:40 (UTC+04:00)

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a phone call with President of France Emmanuel Macron, Azernews reports via the official website of Ukrainian President.

The leaders exchanged views on the diplomatic situation. Ukraine, France, and all partners are ready to work as productively as possible for the sake of real peace.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of ensuring that the Russians do not succeed in deceiving anyone again. Everyone needs a genuine end to the war and reliable security foundations for Ukraine and other European nations.