Azerbaijani film industry maintains stable production

Azerbaijani cinema continues to hold its ground with remarkable consistency, Azernews reports.

Last year, audiences in Azerbaijan's movie theaters were presented with a total of 27 local films, matching the figure recorded in 2024.

This steady output reflects the national film industry's persistent rhythm of growth.

Overall, 2025 can be seen as a year in which Azerbaijani films demonstrated a stable performance, both in terms of quantity and runtime.

As the industry maintains this momentum, local audiences can look forward to a reliable stream of homegrown cinematic experiences in the years to come.

The country offers a wealth of scenic landscapes, diverse culture, and rich history, making it an ideal location for film production.

To further develop this sector, the Azerbaijani government has implemented several measures aimed at enhancing the capabilities of the local film industry and positioning it on the global stage.

The story of Azerbaijani cinema stretches back more than a century.

Following the invention of the cinematograph by the Lumière brothers in 1895, Russian photographer and cameraman Alexandre Michon began filming daily life in Baku, laying the groundwork for the country’s cinematic tradition.

The first silent short film, "You Are Caught", premiered in Baku in August 1898, marking the official birth of Azerbaijani cinema.

In the early 20th century, foreign film companies such as Pathé, the Pirone Brothers Society, and Film opened branches in Baku and began producing films locally, bringing new techniques and global perspectives to the burgeoning industry.

By 1916, Azerbaijani filmmakers were producing works based on local literature, such as "In the Kingdom of Oil and Millions", and adapting cultural classics like "The Cloth Peddler" in 1917, based on the operetta by Uzeyir Hajibayli.

The establishment of Soviet power in Azerbaijan in 1923 brought further institutional support.

The Azerbaijan Photo and Film Administration (APFA) and the first State Film Factory began operations, producing films such as "Maiden Tower", a feature inspired by local folklore. These early foundations set the stage for a thriving national cinema industry.

Today, Azerbaijan's film companies are producing dozens of films annually, many of which have received international acclaim.

The industry's rapid expansion provides a platform for filmmakers to explore diverse genres, stories, and creative techniques, ensuring that Azerbaijani cinema continues to grow in both quality and global visibility.

From its historic roots to its modern-day achievements, Azerbaijani cinema exemplifies a blend of cultural heritage and artistic innovation, securing its place on the international film map.