Tehran warns of strikes on US bases across region [PHOTO]

14 January 2026 14:22 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Iran has warned that it would target US military bases in the region in the event of a US attack, Azernews reports, citing Reuters.

According to an anonymous Iranian official, Tehran has conveyed this warning to several regional countries, including Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Türkiye, stressing that any US military action against Iran would trigger retaliation against American bases hosted in these states.

“Tehran has informed regional countries, from Saudi Arabia and the UAE to Türkiye, that if the US attacks Iran, Washington’s military bases in these countries will be hit,” the source said.

Earlier, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf also issued a similar warning, stating that US forces deployed in the region would be targeted should Iran come under attack.

According to an Israeli assessment, Trump has decided to intervene but the scope and timing of this action remains unclear, an Israeli official said.

The Iranian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tehran had asked US allies in the region to “prevent Washington from attacking Iran.”

“Tehran has ‍told regional countries...that US bases in those countries ‌will be attacked if US targets Iran... asking these countries ‍to prevent Washington from attacking Iran,” the official told Reuters.

The official added that direct contacts between Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and US Special ⁠Envoy Steve Witkoff had been suspended, reflecting mounting tensions.

A second Israeli source, a government official, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s security cabinet was briefed late on Tuesday about the chances of regime collapse or US intervention in Iran, an arch-foe with which Israel fought a 12-day war last year.

In an interview with CBS News on Tuesday, Trump vowed “very strong action” if Iran executes protesters.

“If they hang them, you’re going to see some things,” he said. He also urged Iranians on Tuesday to keep protesting and take over institutions, declaring “help is on the way” but without giving details.

The United States has forces across the region including in Bahrain, home to the headquarters of the US Navy’s Fifth Fleet, and Qatar, which hosts Al-Udeid Air Base - the forward headquarters for US Central Command.

Iran fired missiles at Al Udeid last year in retaliation for US airstrikes on its nuclear installations.