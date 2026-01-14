Armenia takes control of its borders as old dependencies from Russia unravel [INTERVIEW]

14 January 2026 17:49 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian authorities are reportedly preparing to remove Russian border guards from the Akhurik checkpoint on the border with Türkiye, signaling a potential shift in Yerevan’s approach to border management and regional diplomacy. Preparatory steps, including the installation of a flagpole, have been completed, while Russian personnel are expected to remain present during the transition.

On the Turkish side, construction work has already begun at the Margara checkpoint, suggesting serious intentions by both countries to move toward reopening the border. Analysts note that reopening could have significant economic and geopolitical implications, including increased trade, improved regional connectivity, and a recalibration of Armenia’s relations with Russia. At the same time, Armenian law enforcement officials have raised concerns about a rise in illegal border crossings, often involving third-country nationals, highlighting the challenges of balancing border openness with security and migration control.

Azernews spoke with Armenian activist and public figure Ishkhan Verdyan to assess what this development truly signifies. We present the interview:

- What does Armenia’s decision to remove Russian border guards from Akhurik signal about Yerevan’s current foreign policy priorities?

- The decision to withdraw Russian border guards from Akhurik primarily reflects the government’s domestic policy priorities and its desire to restore the country’s sovereignty. An independent Armenia, whose external borders have been closely monitored by Russian FSB troops, is an oxymoron that must be resolved — and Nikol Pashinyan is currently addressing exactly that. This only indirectly concerns foreign policy: Türkiye has ceased to be a “threat” to Armenians, and therefore the borders between the two countries no longer require the presence of a third country’s forces. However, it cannot be denied that, from Russia’s perspective, these developments may indeed be perceived as a major geopolitical shift, since Russia is gradually losing physical control over Armenia and the South Caucasus, post by post.

- How might this move affect Armenia-Russia relations, particularly in the context of security and regional influence?

- From a regional security perspective, a new configuration has already emerged, different from what we were accustomed to. Russia, despite its wishes, can no longer play the system-shaping role in the Caucasus that it did before the events of the past two to three years. The withdrawal of its troops from Akhurik is just one episode in the process through which Armenia is taking vital nodes under its own sovereign control (earlier, Russian border guards left Zvartnots Airport and the Armenian-Iranian customs). This process will inevitably continue until no foreign troops remain along Armenia’s external perimeter.

Could the border reopening influence regional trade corridors, particularly in connection with Azerbaijan and Georgia?

- Borders that remained closed for nearly forty years are now beginning to open, and, frankly, it is extremely difficult to predict what the regional transport network will look like if all previously closed roads are opened. This has never happened before, and therefore we will be the first to witness the benefits that the region can gain from the peaceful coexistence of its peoples.

- To what extent does Armenia’s move suggest a recalibration of its security partnerships away from Moscow, given Russia’s overstretch and perceived inability to act as a decisive security guarantor in multiple theaters? And can this be seen as part of a wider weakening of Moscow’s regional role after years of conflict in Ukraine?

- Armenia has never refused its partnership obligations toward Russia, while Armenian politicians have repeatedly accused the Russian side of violating agreements with Armenia. In essence, the responsibility for the deterioration of relations between the two countries today lies with Russia. Armenia, meanwhile, remains open to engagement and advocates for normal relations — but now without Russia’s ultimate influence over its internal and foreign policy.