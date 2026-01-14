US releases footage showing Iranian police firing on protesters

14 January 2026 18:20 (UTC+04:00)

The United States has released footage showing Iranian police forces opening fire on protesters, Azernews reports.

The video was published on the US State Department’s Persian-language account on the social media platform X.

According to the post, the footage is presented as evidence of the use of force by Iranian security services against demonstrators amid ongoing unrest in the country.

وقتی یک رژیم برای مقابله با مردم غیرمسلح به سلاح نیاز دارد، این قدرت نیست، ترس و بزدلی است. قدرت واقعی در معترضان غیرمسلح است که در مقابل آن وحشیگری می‌ایستند. #ایران #اعتراضات_ایران #مردم_ایران pic.twitter.com/zmqJzio3PX — USAbehFarsi (@USABehFarsi) January 14, 2026

The protests in Iran began in late December 2025, triggered by the devaluation of the Iranian rial. Initially focused on sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate and their impact on prices, the demonstrations escalated in several cities into riots and clashes with police. Slogans adopted a political tone, targeting Iran’s current political system, and included supporters of Reza Pahlavi, the son of the last Shah of Iran.

Casualties were reported among both protesters and security forces, though the exact death toll remains unclear. Western media estimates range from 700 to 2,000. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council accused the US and Israel of orchestrating the unrest, and the Foreign Ministry claimed it has irrefutable evidence of foreign interference.

US President Donald Trump openly encouraged protesters to seize government buildings, stating that “assistance to the protesters” was already on the way.