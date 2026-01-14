Friendship on Silk Road: Azerbaijani, Uzbek artists unite in int'l online exhibition [PHOTOS]

14 January 2026 15:43 (UTC+04:00)

An international online exhibition titled "Friendship on the Silk Road" has been organised through cooperation between the Artists' Union of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, the Azerbaijan Artists' Union, and the Embassy of Uzbekistan in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The project is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan.

The exhibition brings together works by a total of 18 professional artists representing Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, showcasing a wide range of creative styles and aesthetic perspectives.

The paintings reflect the shared civilizational space shaped by the Great Silk Road and, within this context, interpret the common historical memory and cultural-spiritual heritage of the Azerbaijani and Uzbek peoples through the lens of contemporary artistic thinking.

As part of the online exhibition, a catalogue complementing the project's conceptual and artistic content was also presented.

The catalogue opens with a foreword by Gunay Afandiyeva, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Deputy Chair of the Parliamentary Committee on Culture, and Cultural Ambassador of Uzbekistan.

She notes that the joint exhibition "Friendship on the Silk Road" by Azerbaijani and Uzbek artists is yet another vivid example of the cultural unity between the two brotherly countries and peoples.

The deputy emphasised the importance of bringing artists from both nations together on a shared cultural platform and strengthening cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Describing the initiative as a meaningful contribution to the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, she stated:

"The project once again reflects, through the universal language of art, the spirit of multifaceted partnership between our two countries—rooted in shared historical values and reinforced by today's common political will. I am delighted that, alongside many areas of life, a creative dialogue in the field of visual arts is also developing successfully between our peoples. I express my gratitude to all the organizers and talented artists involved in the project and wish the creative team inspiration and continued cooperation. May the artistic embodiment of Azerbaijani–Uzbek brotherhood revive our shared cultural heritage once again."

In his opening remarks, Uzbekistan's Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Bahrom Ashrafkhanov, described the project as a vivid symbol of the deep historical, cultural, and spiritual ties between the two brotherly nations.

"Art, as a universal language, clearly reflects the shared values, traditions, and worldview that have taken shape along the Great Silk Road over centuries," he said.

"The particular significance of this online exhibition lies in the fact that it is dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Uzbekistan and the Republic of Azerbaijan. Over these years, our countries have built a strong strategic partnership based on mutual respect, trust, and support," he added.

The Ambassador also expressed sincere gratitude to the Azerbaijani Parliament and Nakhchivan Artists' Union for their direct support in organizing this important cultural initiative, expressing confidence that the exhibition would further contribute to strengthening Uzbek-Azerbaijani friendship and developing humanitarian cooperation.

The project's curator for Azerbaijan is Ulviyya Hamzayeva, Member of the Azerbaijani Parliament, Chair of the Nakhchivan Artists' Union, and Honored Artist. The curator for Uzbekistan is Khurshed Khalilov, a member of the Creative Union of Artists of Uzbekistan.

The catalog for the online exhibition was designed by Araz Khudiyev, photographer and designer of the Nakhchivan Artists' Union.

"Friendship on the Silk Road" is planned as a long-term cultural initiative, with the presented exhibition marking the first stage of the project.