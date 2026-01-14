US special envoy meets Iran's Shah’s heir amid protests and rising death toll

14 January 2026 13:27 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff reportedly held a secret meeting with Reza Pahlavi, the former crown prince of Iran and a leading opposition figure, amid ongoing mass protests across the country, Azernews reports via Axios.

The meeting, first reported by Axios journalist Barak Ravid and citing a senior U.S. official, focused primarily on the scale and trajectory of the unrest in Iran.

U.S. officials have not officially confirmed the meeting. However, it is described as the first high-level contact between the Trump administration and the Iranian opposition since protests erupted on December 28. According to the report, Pahlavi is seeking to position himself as a “transitional leader” should the current political system in Iran collapse.

Witkoff previously took part in nuclear negotiations with Iran as Trump’s representative, giving the meeting added political weight amid escalating tensions.

Meanwhile, the Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported on January 13 that the unrest has resulted in 2,571 deaths, including at least 2,400 protesters, 147 government-affiliated individuals, 12 children, and 9 bystanders. The organization also confirmed 18,434 arrests, 1,134 serious injuries, and the release of 97 forced confessions.

At least 12,000 people have reportedly been killed during the ongoing protests in Iran, the editorial board of Iran International stated, describing the events as “the largest massacre in Iran’s contemporary history.” The mass killings are said to have occurred mainly over two consecutive nights, January 8 and 9.

Iranian authorities have not independently confirmed the reported number of deaths. International reactions are expected as the scope of the alleged crackdown continues to emerge.

President Donald Trump has issued a stark warning, stating that the United States would take “very strong action” if Iranian authorities begin executing detained protesters. In an interview, Trump said the situation in Iran “is not going to end well” and noted that Washington is awaiting official confirmation of the reported death toll.

Trump stopped short of detailing potential U.S. actions but said the “ultimate goal is victory,” referencing past U.S. operations against Iran’s nuclear facilities and the removal of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro. He has also publicly encouraged Iranians to continue protesting, writing on Truth Social that “help is on the way.”

The reported meeting between Witkoff and Pahlavi underscores growing international attention on Iran’s internal crisis, as protests persist and pressure mounts on the Iranian leadership.