New arrivals on display at ANAS's Central Scientific Library [PHOTOS]

14 January 2026 14:56 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The Central Scientific Library of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) has organized an exhibition showcasing the latest additions to its collection over the past month, Azernews reports.

The exhibition features a diverse range of literature, including textbooks, teaching materials, scientific research, monographs, as well as works of fiction and documentary publications spanning multiple fields of knowledge.

Notable works on display include textbooks such as "Introduction to Econometrics", "Statistics for Business and Economics", "Statistical Inference", "Economic Management and Strategy", "Ethics in Social Work", "System Analysis and Modeling", "Mediation Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan", "International Medical Law: Special Part", and "Course of International Public Law".

The exhibition also features Rauf Rustamov's "Legal Foundations of Advocacy", pedagogical works, and Chingiz Mammadov's three-volume "History of International Relations", which covers the interwar period and the events of World War II.

The exhibition also highlights literary and documentary works, including writer Rufat Huseynli's "The Name of Courage – AMID", dedicated to War Hero Major Amid Heydarov, the scholarly collection "The Summit of Bakhtiyar Vahabzade", and Hikmat Malikzade's documentary portrait "Legendary Figure", focusing on political expert and member of the Azerbaijan Press Council Aydin Guliyev.

Visitors can also explore artistic and literary works, such as Uzeyir Hajibayli's "Fantasy: Transcriptions for Tar and Piano", "The World of Beauty in Nizami", the essay collection "The Starry Flow of Words" on writer and publicist Ulduz Gasim, and the novel "Çətindərə" by writer-poet Vahid Aslan.

The exhibition demonstrates scholarly contributions, including Associate Professor Sevda Khalafova's monograph on the legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev, "Electronic Library-Information Resources on the Legacy of National Leader Heydar Aliyev".

A special highlight is the elegant and comprehensive scientific-cartographic work *Atlas of Natural Resources of Garabagh and Eastern Zangazur", which documents the liberated regions' natural resources, geological features, ecosystems, soil and water reserves, and biodiversity.

The exhibition will remain open to the public for two weeks, offering readers a unique opportunity to explore the breadth of Azerbaijan's recent scholarly and literary contributions.

The Central Scientific Library of the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences is one of the country's foremost research libraries with a rich history dating back to the early 1920s, evolving over a century into an essential scientific information center that supports scholars, students, and the broader public.

Originally formed from early bibliographic efforts and systematically expanded alongside the development of Azerbaijan's scientific community, the library now preserves a vast universal collection of over 1.3 million items in more than 50 languages, including rare manuscripts and valuable historical publications.

Beyond traditional book lending and reference services, the library actively embraces modern information technologies, with extensive digitization projects, electronic catalogs, and participation in global library networks that provide access to international resources and research collaborations.

It also hosts exhibitions, scientific conferences, and special collections such as the Academicians’ Library and engages in international partnerships to foster academic exchange and innovation.

Through this combination of historic preservation and forward‑looking digital initiatives, the Central Scientific Library bridges conventional scholarly traditions with contemporary research needs.