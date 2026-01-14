Footage of President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with residents of Aghdara posted on his social media
The photos from President Ilham Aliyev's meeting with the residents of Aghdara were posted on his social media accounts.
Azernews presents a post:
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
Subscribe
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!