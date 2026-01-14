Apple and Google to collaborate on AI

14 January 2026 08:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Apple and Google have announced a collaboration to develop the next generation of artificial intelligence infrastructure, Azernews reports.

As part of a multi-year partnership, Apple will build a new generation of its Foundation Models based on Google’s Gemini AI and cloud computing infrastructure. These models will power future Apple Intelligence features, including a more personalized Siri, expected later this year.

“After a thorough evaluation, Apple concluded that Google’s AI technology provides the most advanced infrastructure for Apple Foundation Models. This collaboration will offer users exciting new opportunities and enable innovative services. Apple Intelligence will continue to operate both on Apple devices and Apple’s dedicated cloud infrastructure while maintaining the company’s high privacy standards,” the two companies said in a joint statement.

Following the announcement, Alphabet, Google’s parent company, surpassed a $4 trillion market capitalization. Alphabet became the fourth company ever to reach this milestone, after Nvidia, Microsoft, and Apple. By comparison, the total market value of all companies in the S&P 500 in 2025 was about $44 trillion, highlighting the enormous influence of the “tech big four” in the global market.

Experts believe this partnership could accelerate the development of a “universal assistant,” combining the capabilities of Siri, Google Assistant, and other intelligent services—potentially transforming how people interact with devices and online services in the coming years.