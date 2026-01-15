AFFA, FIFA sign licensing agreement to expand global digital presence

15 January 2026 10:43 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

AFFA has signed a licensing agreement with FIFA with the aim of enhancing the international image of Azerbaijani football, Azernews reports.

The agreement covers selected matches and video content (materials) from competitions organised under the auspices of AFFA during the license period, which runs until September 1, 2028.

The program includes friendly matches and UEFA Nations League qualifying games of Azerbaijan's women's national team, two selected matches from each round of the High Girls League, leagues for younger age groups held under AFFA's banner, as well as documentary films and video content on demand. Additional competitions may also be included by mutual agreement.

The selected content may be presented on FIFA+, FIFA's official streaming service, to further strengthen the international digital presence of Azerbaijani football and support AFFA's efforts to expand its global reach.

Formed in 1992, the Azerbaijan Association of Football Federations (AFFA) is the governing body of football in Azerbaijan.

The Association is responsible for overseeing all aspects of amateur and professional games in its territory.

It runs numerous competitions, the most famous of which is the Azerbaijan Cup. AFFA is a member of both UEFA and FIFA.