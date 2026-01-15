Pashinyan urges Russia to decide on restoring Armenia’s rail links to Azerbaijan and Türkiye

15 January 2026 17:07 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has said he is expecting Russia to make a decision on the restoration of sections of Armenia’s railway network connecting the country with Azerbaijan and Türkiye, Azernews reports.

Speaking to journalists, Pashinyan noted that the issue has been discussed at multiple levels, including during his talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin, as well as contacts between the deputy prime ministers of the two countries. According to him, Yerevan is now awaiting an official response from Moscow.

“Processes are underway, and these processes imply that the work needs to be carried out as quickly as possible. We are asking our Russian partners to make a decision on this matter,” Pashinyan said, stressing Armenia’s interest in swift progress.

The prime minister recalled that Russia currently operates Armenia’s railway network under a concession management agreement. He added that Armenia has called on its Russian partners to restore the railway sections leading to the Azerbaijani and Turkish borders.

Pashinyan also noted that if Russia is unable to carry out the restoration for any reason, Armenia would consider taking over responsibility for these sections and completing the work independently.