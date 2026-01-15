Trump imposes 25% tariff on high-end semiconductor chips

15 January 2026 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order imposing a 25% tariff on certain advanced semiconductor chips, the White House announced, Azernews reports.

According to the statement, the order addresses national security concerns related to the import of semiconductors, semiconductor manufacturing equipment, and related products.

The tariff will specifically apply to certain high-end chips, including Nvidia H200 and AMD MI325X. However, the measure will not affect imports intended to support the U.S. technology supply chain or to strengthen domestic production of semiconductor derivatives, the White House clarified.

The executive order also notes that Trump may expand tariffs on semiconductors and related products in the near future. In addition, a previously announced tariff compensation program could be implemented to encourage domestic production of these critical components.