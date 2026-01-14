Project supporting women entrepreneurs relaunched in Azerbaijan

14 January 2026 17:22 (UTC+04:00)

The “Women Entrepreneurs in Successful Partnership” project has been relaunched through the joint organization of the Small and Medium Business Development Agency of Azerbaijan (SMBDA), Marsol Group, and the National Association of Entrepreneurs’ Society (ICMA), Azernews reports.

An official event marking the restart of the project was held at the Baku SME House, bringing together representatives of supporting organizations and women entrepreneurs.

Speaking at the event, SMBDA Chairman Orkhan Mammadov and ICMA Chairman and founder of Marsol Group, Tural Mustafayev, highlighted ongoing measures to support the development of women’s entrepreneurship in Azerbaijan, private sector initiatives in this field, and the objectives of the project. It was noted that now in its third year, the initiative aims to increase women entrepreneurs’ economic and social participation and to expand business networking opportunities among them.

This year’s project will involve more than 100 women entrepreneurs representing various sectors. As part of the initiative, a series of training sessions, seminars, and masterclasses will be organized, along with business meetings, office and production site visits, and social activities.

During the event, promotional films about the project were screened, and the views of this year’s project partners were presented. Participating women entrepreneurs also familiarized themselves with the operations of the Baku SME House and the services it provides to business owners.

The “Women Entrepreneurs in Successful Partnership” project has been implemented since 2024. This year’s partners and supporters include Kapital Bank, Malham International Hospital, Corian Baku, Atirshah Perfume, Gizli Bahçe Restaurant, and Moon Group. The project is scheduled to conclude in March this year.