Azernews.Az

Thursday January 15 2026

Nakhchivan transport sector handles 7.2 mln tons of cargo in 2025, up 1%

15 January 2026 15:48 (UTC+04:00)
Nakhchivan transport sector handles 7.2 mln tons of cargo in 2025, up 1%
Nazrin Abdul
Nazrin Abdul
Read more

In 2025, the transport sector of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic handled 7.2 million tons of cargo, representing a 1% increase compared to 2024, Azernews reports, citing the State Statistical Committee of the Autonomous Republic.

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00
Select

3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00
Select
-33%

6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84
Select
-36%

1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10
Select
-41%

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!

Latest See more