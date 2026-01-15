Azerbaijan Basketball Cup wraps up 1/8 final stage

15 January 2026 11:45 (UTC+04:00)

The Azerbaijan Basketball Cup has completed its Round of 16 fixtures, Azernews reports.

On the opening day of the round, Neftchi recorded a convincing 86–54 victory over Lankaran, while Guba edged past Nakhchivan in a high-scoring encounter, winning 105–98.

On the second day of action, Shaki delighted home fans with a 92–75 win against Serhedchi.

Meanwhile, Sumgait produced one of the standout results of the round, claiming an impressive 116–94 away victory over NTD to pull off a major upset.

The quarterfinal matches — Sabah vs Guba, Absheron Lions vs Shaki, Ganja vs Neftchi, and Ordu vs Sumgait will take place at the Baku Sports Palace between February 18 and 22.

Founded in 1992, the Azerbaijan Basketball Federation (ABF) has played a major role in the development of basketball in the country.

In 1994, ABF became a full member of the International Basketball Federation (FIBA), making it possible for national basketball teams to join international competitions.

In 1995, Azerbaijan won an international basketball match held in Baku.

In 2006, the men's basketball team ranked first at the FIBA European Development Cup in Albania.

Four years later, the national team became first at the Novruz-2010 International basketball tournament.

Azerbaijani basketball players also grabbed two medals at the 5th Islamic Solidarity Games.

The team won one gold and one silver medals for Azerbaijan.

Basketball in Azerbaijan will continue to grow and improve, attracting more sports fans.