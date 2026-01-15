Arts Council Azerbaijan transforms melodies into visual art [PHOTOS]

15 January 2026 15:36 (UTC+04:00)

Music lingers in the air long after the last note fades, an invisible current that stirs memory, imagination, and emotion.

Inspired by this power, Arts Council Azerbaijan transformed the Fabrika Gallery into a space where sound becomes visible, as artists translated music into color, form, and movement, inviting visitors to experience it not just with their ears, but with their eyes and hearts, Azernews reports.

The art project "Music" was dedicated to the anniversary of the organization and, following tradition, is held every January to mark the occasion.

Artists affiliated with the council participated, presenting nearly 30 works in various styles.

Speaking at the opening ceremony, Dadash Mammadov, head of Arts Council Azerbaijan, highlighted the productivity of the past year and emphasized the organization's international activities, noting that over 19 years, its projects have been implemented across four continents.

One of the special moments of the event was the awarding of diplomas to artists who had participated in the exhibition held at the UN Headquarters in New York.

The awards were presented by Sona Guliyeva, creator of the "Second Life" project, highlighting the council's contribution to international collaboration and the professional development of artists.

The exhibition itself impressed visitors with its vibrant display and harmonious blend of colors, forms, and musical inspiration.

Walking through the gallery felt like stepping into another world, alive with rhythm, color, and emotion.

The event was attended by ambassadors, representatives of cultural institutes, public figures, and creative professionals, all of whom were visibly thrilled and captivated by the art works.

The exhibition was organized with the support of the Arts Council of Azerbaijan and Səyahət NGO.

