President Ilham Aliyev: I am confident there will be no more war
“The longing of many long years is now behind us; justice and righteousness have prevailed with victory. Azerbaijan has fully restored its territorial integrity and sovereignty,” said President Ilham Aliyev during his meeting with residents of the villages of Ashaghi Oratagh, Childiran, Heyvali, and Chapar in the Aghdara district.
“Azerbaijanis have returned to their ancestral lands and will live here with pride. They will live happily and comfortably. I am confident that from now on there will be no more war. The state of Azerbaijan is a strong state,” the President added.
