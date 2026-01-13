Google moves smartphone manufacturing to Vietnam

13 January 2026 21:20 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Google is set to begin developing Pixel smartphones in Vietnam later this year. A source familiar with the matter revealed that the Pixel A series will continue to be manufactured in China, while new product introductions (NPI) for other models, including the Pixel, Pixel Pro, and Pixel Fold, will be handled in Vietnam, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The report notes that Google already assembles some smartphones in Vietnam, but the company has not fully shifted production due to the “complexity and difficulty” of relocating operations from China. Plans for a major expansion to Vietnam were initially proposed last year but faced delays as the Chinese government restricted the movement of equipment and Chinese workers abroad.

Industry analysts suggest that Google’s move reflects a broader trend among tech companies to diversify manufacturing outside China, seeking to reduce risk from geopolitical tensions and supply chain disruptions. Vietnam’s growing infrastructure, skilled workforce, and favorable policies make it an increasingly attractive hub for high-end smartphone production, positioning it as a key player in the global electronics market.