Azerbaijan to rebuild 10 railway stations along Nakhchivan Line

14 January 2026 12:39 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Ten railway stations along the rail line in the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic are set to be reconstructed, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijan Railways (ADY).

The railway line stretches for 194.1 kilometers and will include the construction of 814 engineering facilities, including 29 bridges, four tunnels, and 12 galleries.

Once completed, the railway will connect to the Zangezur Corridor (TRIPP), ensuring direct overland connectivity between mainland Azerbaijan and Nakhchivan. The Zangezur Corridor is more than a transport route - it is a transformative project expected to reshape the region’s economic future and position Azerbaijan as a critical link in the global supply chain. Operating as the second major branch of the Middle Corridor or the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, the corridor provides multiple strategic advantages.

The Kars-Nakhchivan railway, planned under an agreement with Turkiye, will directly link Nakhchivan to Turkish and European railway networks. Freight from Nakhchivan will have two main distribution pathways: to Europe via Turkiye and to the Middle East via Iran. This route is one of the fastest and most efficient alternatives for transporting cargo from China to Europe, further reinforcing Azerbaijan’s role as a key transit hub in Eurasia.

Additionally, the railway connection to Iran will be revived, providing access to the Persian Gulf via the Russia-Baku-Aghband-Nakhchivan-Julfa line.

To strengthen strategic transport security, Azerbaijan is also developing alternative routes. A bridge funded by Azerbaijan in Agband establishes a secondary route to Nakhchivan, enhancing both connectivity and resilience.