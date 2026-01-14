Azerbaijan mutually waives visa for diplomatic passport holders with Somalia

14 January 2026 17:30 (UTC+04:00)

Thus, the above-mentioned agreement, signed in Kampala on October 15, 2025, was approved.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed the law on approving the "Agreement between the Governments of Azerbaijan and Somalia on mutual visa exemption for diplomatic passport holders" in this regard.

Azerbaijan has mutually exempted diplomatic passport holders from visas with Somalia, Azernews reports.

Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.

Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.

By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.

Subscribe

You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper

Thank you!