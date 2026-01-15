US visa restrictions expand to 75 countries, affecting Azerbaijan and South Caucasus states

15 January 2026 11:50 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

The Trump administration has temporarily suspended the issuance of immigrant visas to nationals of 75 countries, including Azerbaijan, Georgia, and Armenia, marking one of the broadest restrictions on legal immigration to the United States to date, Azernews reports, citing Guardian.

The suspension, which took effect on January 21, applies indefinitely and targets applicants deemed at risk of becoming “public charges” - individuals who officials believe could rely on U.S. government assistance for basic living needs.

According to a U.S. State Department cable, the measure spans every major region of the world, covering countries across Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East, and Eastern Europe. The list includes conflict-affected states, long-standing U.S. allies, and nations with deep historical migration ties to the United States.

Under the directive, consular officers are instructed to halt processing of affected immigrant visas. Even in cases where a visa has already been approved but not yet printed, officers must refuse to issue the document, the cable says.

The policy allows for limited exceptions, including dual nationals holding a valid passport from a country not on the list, as well as applicants who can demonstrate that their travel would serve “America First” national interests.

The move represents a significant expansion of the administration’s efforts to tighten immigration controls and restrict legal pathways into the United States, reinforcing policies aimed at reducing long-term migration and public benefit usage.

A complete list of affected countries follows:

Afghanistan; Albania; Algeria; Antigua and Barbuda; Armenia; Azerbaijan; Bahamas; Bangladesh; Barbados; Belarus; Belize; Bhutan; Bosnia and Herzegovina; Brazil; Myanmar; Cambodia; Cameroon; Cape Verde; Colombia; Côte d’Ivoire; Cuba; Democratic Republic of the Congo; Dominica; Egypt; Eritrea; Ethiopia; Fiji; The Gambia; Georgia; Ghana; Grenada; Guatemala; Guinea; Haiti; Iran; Iraq; Jamaica; Jordan; Kazakhstan; Kosovo; Kuwait; Kyrgyzstan; Laos; Lebanon; Liberia; Libya; North Macedonia; Moldova; Mongolia; Montenegro; Morocco; Nepal; Nicaragua; Nigeria; Pakistan; Republic of the Congo; Russia; Rwanda; St Kitts and Nevis; St Lucia; St Vincent and the Grenadines; Senegal; Sierra Leone; Somalia; South Sudan; Sudan; Syria; Tanzania; Thailand; Togo; Tunisia; Uganda; Uruguay; Uzbekistan; Yemen.