2026’s top cars for women ranked

14 January 2026 23:27 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The jury of the Women’s Worldwide Car of the Year (WWCOTY) competition, composed entirely of women, has announced the preliminary list of winners for 2026. The best vehicles have been selected across six categories, all competing for the main award, which will be officially announced in March, Azernews reports.

This marks the 15th consecutive year of the competition. This year, the jury evaluated 55 eligible models released in the previous year that were available on at least two continents or in 40 countries worldwide.

The winners include both well-known models and exciting new releases. The Nissan Leaf was named the best compact car, the Skoda Elroq stood out among small crossovers, and the Mercedes-Benz CLA was recognized as the most notable new passenger car.

In the larger vehicle categories, the Hyundai Ioniq 9 won Big Crossover, while the Toyota 4Runner was named the best SUV. The list of winners is completed by the Lamborghini Temerario, which claimed the best sports car title.

Additionally, two special awards were presented: Renault and Ford were recognized for their significant contributions to the automotive industry and for introducing advanced technologies.

"During the voting process, we focused on vehicles that meet people’s real needs. Electrification, digitalization, and environmental friendliness have become essential requirements," said Marta Garcia, Executive President of WWCOTY.

Over the years, WWCOTY has highlighted the growing influence of women in the automotive industry, not only as consumers but also as engineers, designers, and decision-makers, helping shape the future of mobility.