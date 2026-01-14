Kazakh ambassador, Hikmet Hajiyev discuss expanding bilateral cooperation

14 January 2026 16:13 (UTC+04:00)

Qabil Ashirov

Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Alim Bayel, has met with Hikmet Hajiyev, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan and Head of the Foreign Policy Affairs Department of the Presidential Administration.

According to information provided by the Kazakh Embassy to Azernews, the sides reviewed the outcomes of bilateral cooperation over the past year and discussed plans for the near future.

Ambassador Bayel highlighted the high level of reciprocal visits as a key indicator of the intensity of bilateral relations. Over the past three years, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has visited Azerbaijan six times, while President Ilham Aliyev has paid five visits to Kazakhstan.

It was noted that on August 8, 2025, the decades-long conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia came to an end with the signing of a historic Declaration on a peaceful settlement. Kazakhstan also contributed to the peace process by providing a platform for Azerbaijani–Armenian negotiations in 2024. A fact of both symbolic and practical significance was emphasized: for the first time in 30 years, cargo transported from Azerbaijan to Armenia consisted of Kazakh wheat. The sides underscored the importance of further opening communications.

One of the notable developments of 2025 was Azerbaijan’s full-fledged participation in the format of Central Asian leaders’ summits. Kazakhstan provided comprehensive support for this process. In comments to the Azerbaijani media, President Tokayev said he would welcome Azerbaijan’s participation in the C5+US format.

The sides also stressed the need to strengthen economic and industrial cooperation through the effective use of the joint investment fund, as well as to further develop transport, logistics, and energy cooperation. In addition, they exchanged views on international and regional issues, noting the joint and active role of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan in shaping a new geopolitical and geoeconomic architecture across the Eurasian space.