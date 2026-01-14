Pashinyan: We have formula that satisfies Armenia, US, and Azerbaijan

14 January 2026 14:37 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz Read more

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan emphasized the importance of recognizing territorial integrity, inviolability of borders, and sovereignty as essential for resolving regional conflicts, during his speech on January 14 at the IACHR Security Forum titled “Armenia and Peace at the Crossroads of Risks and Opportunities”, Azernews reports.

Referring to the document adopted in Prague on October 6, 2022, in which Armenia recognized the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, including Garabagh, Pashinyan noted: “If we had not made those decisions, I won't even try to describe what would have happened in our region as a whole, let alone in the Republic of Armenia, as of January 14, 2026.”

He highlighted the progress toward stability, noting that the Armenia-Azerbaijan issue is gradually turning into a framework of security, cooperation, and predictability: “This is a very big achievement. Today we have reached the point where the open questions related to the TRIPP project, which existed after the adoption of the declaration, have received answers.

We must have a resolution that fully satisfies and should satisfy Armenia, naturally fully satisfies the United States, fully satisfies, in my opinion, Azerbaijan. This gives a green light to the work of establishing long-term and stable peace in the region.”

Pashinyan also acknowledged the role of U.S. President Donald Trump, stressing that his personal interest and involvement had decisive significance in achieving these outcomes. “Now we need to think about further steps,” he added, signaling continued efforts toward strengthening regional stability and cooperation.