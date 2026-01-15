US President Trump says Ukraine, not Russia, is delaying peace deal

15 January 2026 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

U.S. President Donald Trump says Ukraine, rather than Russia, is holding up a potential peace agreement.

Azernews reports that he made the remarks in an interview with Reuters on Wednesday. His comments sharply contrast with the position of European allies, who have long argued that Moscow shows little interest in ending its nearly four-year war in Ukraine.

Trump said Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready to conclude the conflict, while Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky appears more hesitant.

"I think he's ready to make a deal," Trump said of Putin. "I think Ukraine is less ready to make a deal."

When asked why U.S.-led negotiations have yet to resolve Europe’s largest land conflict since World War Two, Trump simply responded: "Zelensky."

Trump’s remarks underline his renewed frustration with the Ukrainian leader, reflecting a complex relationship between the two presidents. While tensions have existed historically, Trump’s interactions with Zelensky appear to have improved during his first year back in office.

At times, Trump has been more willing to accept Putin’s assurances at face value than some U.S. allies, a stance that has frustrated Kyiv, European capitals, and U.S. lawmakers, including members of his own party.

When asked if he would meet Zelensky at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, next week, Trump said he would, but offered no details. "I would - if he's there," he said. "I'm going to be there."

Asked why he believes Zelensky is holding back in negotiations, Trump did not elaborate, stating only: "I just think he's, you know, having a hard time getting there."

Zelensky has repeatedly ruled out territorial concessions to Moscow, saying Ukraine has no constitutional right to cede any land.