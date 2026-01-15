President Ilham Aliyev signs law on transport and freight forwarding activities

15 January 2026 15:27 (UTC+04:00)

A new law on freight forwarding has been adopted, Azernews reports.

This is reflected in the Law on Freight Forwarding, approved by President Ilham Aliyev.

This law defines the legal, organizational, and economic foundations of freight forwarding activities in Azerbaijan, regulates the activities of state bodies (institutions), as well as legal entities, branches, and representative offices of foreign legal entities and individual entrepreneurs in this field, and the relationships that arise between them.

The law establishes such basic concepts as carrier, freight forwarder, remuneration paid to the freight forwarder, customer, freight forwarding activities, participants in freight forwarding activities, freight forwarding services, cargo, and cargo and transport document.

The document reflects the legal basis for the implementation of freight forwarding activities, the basic principles of the implementation of freight forwarding activities, and transport and freight forwarding services.

The main objectives and responsibilities of the state in the field of freight forwarding activities, as well as state support for freight forwarding activities, were also defined.

The head of state signed a decree on the application of the relevant law.