Moon to host future hotels

13 January 2026 22:26 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

GRU Space has announced plans to build the first hotels on the Moon, with the goal of welcoming tourists from Earth starting in 2032, Azernews reports.

The company cites the rapid progress in commercial spaceflight as a key enabler, noting that SpaceX’s innovations have dramatically reduced the cost of launching cargo into orbit in recent years.

GRU Space also expects that launch costs will continue to drop thanks to growing competition in the space industry, including efforts from Blue Origin and numerous startups worldwide developing their own reusable rocket technologies.

The first lunar hotels will consist of inflatable modules designed to accommodate two to four people. These modules, along with the tourists themselves, will be transported directly to the Moon. GRU Space estimates the price per tourist at $416,000, based on a schedule of three flights per year.

Looking ahead, the company envisions these lunar hotels offering a luxury space tourism experience, with stunning views of Earth, zero-gravity activities, and even opportunities for guests to participate in scientific experiments. While ambitious, this plan highlights the accelerating trend of commercial space tourism, bringing humanity closer to the era when staying on the Moon could become a reality rather than just science fiction.