Virtuoso clarinetist celebrates his anniversary with gala concert [PHOTOS]

The International Mugham Center in Baku has hosted a grand celebration in honor of the 65th birthday of the acclaimed clarinetist Hakim Abdullayev, Azernews reports.

Known for his unique style as a wind instrument performer, Abdullayev was congratulated by numerous friends from the world of music, including instrumentalists and khanendas (mugham singers), who presented an extensive and fascinating concert program.

The jubilee evening featured performances by People's Artists Aghaverdi Pashayev and Agajabrail Abasaliyev, PhDs in Art Studies Ehsan Rahmanli and Aydin Aliyev, Honored Artist Akif Gurbatov, as well as Mirkhalid Salayev, head of the instrumental ensemble of the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater.

Their performances highlighted Abdullayev's exceptional artistry, emphasizing that he has always been beloved by audiences as a virtuoso and innovative performer.

His mesmerizing renditions on both the balaban and the clarinet consistently delight music enthusiasts.

Throughout his long and illustrious career, Hakim Abdullaev has continued his creative work as a soloist at the Azerbaijan State Academic Philharmonic and the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater, earning recognition as both a soloist and accompanist.

Critics and writers note that Hakim Abdullayev's playing is strong and expressive, and that his recordings from the 1980s spread widely across Azerbaijan and neighboring regions, helping make him well‑known beyond his home country.

The jubilee evening continued with vibrant and diverse musical performances, accompanied by the ensemble of the Rashid Behbudov State Song Theater, as well as performances by renowned instrumentalists, khanendes, and the "Gaytagi" ensemble under the direction of People's Artist Anvar Sadigov.

At the conclusion of the evening, Hakim Abdullayev sharing his reflections, saying:

"It is a great honor and happiness for me to see so many dear people around me today – my colleagues, friends, and students. Music has always been and remains the meaning of my life. If my performances have touched the hearts of listeners, it means I have been on the right path. I sincerely thank the organizers of this evening, all the artists who participated in the concert, and the audience for the warm atmosphere, attention, and love. This support inspires me toward new creative endeavors and achievements."

The audience responded with overwhelming admiration, giving standing ovations after each performance.

Many attendees expressed that the concert was a moving tribute to Abdullayev's lifelong dedication to music.