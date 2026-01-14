Iranian envoy expresses dissatisfaction over Armenia

14 January 2026 17:01 (UTC+04:00)

Iran has expressed concern that Armenia may be turning into a hub for forces hostile to Tehran, according to Iranian Ambassador to Yerevan Khalil Shirgolami, Azernews reports via Sputnik.

“The events in Iran are planned by Israel and the United States with the goal of dividing our country, and if this happens, I can say with certainty that Armenia will be among the losers,” Shirgolami said.

He reported that for the past six days, from 6:00 PM to 9:00 PM, groups of protesters, described as Western supporters, have gathered in front of the Iranian Embassy in Yerevan, using obscene and offensive language.

“We have repeatedly voiced our complaints to the relevant authorities in Armenia, but the picketers act with impunity. During the most difficult times, we stood by the people and government of Armenia. Today, we are in a difficult situation, and the events in front of the Iranian Embassy in Armenia will remain in the historical memory of the Iranian people,” the ambassador added.

Shirgolami emphasized that Iranian diplomats have conveyed their concerns to Armenian authorities and stressed that Armenia should never become a source of threat to Iran.

The protests in Iran began in late December 2025, triggered by the devaluation of the Iranian rial. Initially focused on sharp fluctuations in the exchange rate and their impact on prices, the demonstrations escalated in several cities into riots and clashes with police. Slogans adopted a political tone, targeting Iran’s current political system, and included supporters of Reza Pahlavi, the son of the last Shah of Iran.

Casualties were reported among both protesters and security forces, though the exact death toll remains unclear. Western media estimates range from 700 to 2,000. Iran’s Supreme National Security Council accused the US and Israel of orchestrating the unrest, and the Foreign Ministry claimed it has irrefutable evidence of foreign interference.

US President Donald Trump openly encouraged protesters to seize government buildings, stating that “assistance to the protesters” was already on the way.