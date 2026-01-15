Winter Olympics 2026 to kick off with star-studded ceremony [PHOTOS]

15 January 2026 13:35 (UTC+04:00)

Laman Ismayilova

The 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy are set to kick off with a star-studded opening ceremony featuring some of the world's most renowned artists, Azernews reports.

Italian tenor Andrea Bocelli and American pop icon Mariah Carey will take the stage to perform, the Organizing Committee's Press Service confirmed.

Andrea Bocelli, a multiple-time Grammy nominee, is no stranger to grand stages. In 2016, he performed at the San Siro Stadium in Milan before the UEFA Champions League final—a venue that will also host the Olympics' opening ceremony.

Joining him will be Grammy-winning Italian singer Laura Pausini, adding her iconic voice to what promises to be an unforgettable musical celebration.

The 2026 Winter Olympics will take place from February 6 to 22 in the cities of Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, showcasing both world-class sports and spectacular cultural events.

Azerbaijan will be represented at the Winter Olympics by alpine skier Anastasiya Papatoma and figure skater Vladimir Litvintsev.