Warren Buffett calls some investor relations 'very stupid'

14 January 2026 13:16 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

Berkshire Hathaway Inc. former CEO, Warren Buffett, criticized how some CEOs handle investor relations, Azernews reports.

In an interview with CNBC, he said, "I think it's very stupid for CEOs or anyone who represents the CEO to do investor relations if they conduct them in a certain way." Buffett warned that emphasizing certain metrics can distort behavior and said that once a company starts down that path, the pressure continues for future CEOs. "Once you start playing with numbers, you don't quit," Buffett said.

He cited Wells Fargo & Co.'s past approach of highlighting the number of services customers signed up for, saying it "perverts the behavior of millions of people."

The renowned investor said that, after stepping down, he never planned to run the company forever.

Buffett handed over the reins to Greg Abel at the start of this year and said he was not emotional about leaving his post. "From the moment I bought it, I knew I wasn't going to run it to eternity," Buffett said.

The billionaire investor likened his career to golf, saying, "If you played golf and every time you played you got a hole in one, it wouldn't be fun," and added he had enjoyed his time at the company.

Moreover, he wants the company to attract shareholders who understand business and hold meaningful stakes.

"I want Berkshire to attract people that are smart about business," he said, stressing that he prefers investors with stakes that are "significant to them," not necessarily the biggest in size.

Buffett added that Berkshire's approach is not about mirroring other firms. Asked if he wanted the company to conform, he responded, "We do things differently to other companies," while acknowledging that such choices did not always prove correct.