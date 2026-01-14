European Commission proposes €90 bln loan package for Ukraine for 2026–2027

14 January 2026 16:29 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul Read more

The European Commission has proposed providing Ukraine with €90 billion in financial assistance in the form of loans for 2026–2027.

As reported by Azernews, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced the proposal in a post on her official account on the social media platform X.

“We all want peace for Ukraine. For that to happen, Ukraine must be strong. Today, we are presenting our proposal to provide €90 billion in loans for 2026–2027,” von der Leyen said.

Ukrainian media reports indicate that €30 billion of the proposed funding would be allocated to support Ukraine’s state budget, while the remaining €60 billion would be directed toward military assistance.