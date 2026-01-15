Azerbaijan, Armenia assess Sadarak-Yeraskh railway section as part of regional connectivity push

15 January 2026 17:33 (UTC+04:00)

On January 15, representatives of Azerbaijan and Armenia jointly reviewed the current state of the Sadarak-Yeraskh railway section, the Cabinet of Ministers announced, as part of cooperation aimed at restoring key transport infrastructure across the South Caucasus, Azernews reports.

Officials said the assessment focused on evaluating the technical suitability of the railway section for the movement of specialized construction equipment in preparation for infrastructure restoration efforts. During the visit, the parties exchanged views on the technical condition of the railway and discussed next steps for rehabilitation and reconstruction.

The Sadarak-Yeraskh section, which lies on the border between Armenia’s Ararat region and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan, has been non-operational for decades following the 1990s conflicts, with about four kilometres of tracks dismantled. Restoring this segment is widely viewed as a crucial link for reconnecting Armenia physically with Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan exclave and, ultimately, the wider regional rail network.

Efforts to unblock rail links in the region have gained renewed momentum following the August 8, 2025 peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan and accompanying commitments to reopen transportation corridors. Armenian officials, including Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, have urged Russia, which manages Armenia’s railways under a concession, to expedite repairs on sections leading to Akhurik (Türkiye) and Yeraskh (Nakhchivan), saying Armenia may take over restoration work if delays persist.

Regional connectivity initiatives also include the “Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP)”, aimed at linking Azerbaijan’s mainland with Nakhchivan via southern Armenia and integrating with broader transport infrastructure in the South Caucasus.

The joint technical review underscores growing practical cooperation between Baku and Yerevan on infrastructure issues, even as detailed planning, financing and restoration work remain ongoing priorities.