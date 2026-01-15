Azerbaijan, Vietnam explore joint opportunities in electric vehicle production
Azerbaijan and Vietnam are exploring potential collaboration in the production of electric vehicles.
As reported by Azernews, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, shared details of the discussions on his X account.
“It was a pleasure to meet with the delegation led by Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Chairwoman of Vietnam’s VinFast company. We exchanged views on diversifying economic ties with Vietnam, collaborating with the business community, and advancing sustainable development priorities, as well as highlighting Azerbaijan’s favorable business environment. We also discussed opportunities for joint activity in the electric vehicle manufacturing sector,” the minister wrote.
We were pleased to meet with the delegation led by Le Thi Thu Thuy (@VinFastofficial), Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Vietnam’s VinFast company.— Mikayil Jabbarov (@MikayilJabbarov) January 15, 2026
During the meeting, we exchanged views on cooperation between business communities to diversify #economic relations with… pic.twitter.com/wq2RZwVRia
Here we are to serve you with news right now. It does not cost much, but worth your attention.
Choose to support open, independent, quality journalism and subscribe on a monthly basis.
By subscribing to our online newspaper, you can have full digital access to all news, analysis, and much more.
You can also follow AzerNEWS on Twitter @AzerNewsAz or Facebook @AzerNewsNewspaper
Thank you!