Azerbaijan, Vietnam explore joint opportunities in electric vehicle production

15 January 2026 14:46 (UTC+04:00)

Azerbaijan and Vietnam are exploring potential collaboration in the production of electric vehicles.

As reported by Azernews, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy, Mikayil Jabbarov, shared details of the discussions on his X account.

“It was a pleasure to meet with the delegation led by Ms. Le Thi Thu Thuy, Chairwoman of Vietnam’s VinFast company. We exchanged views on diversifying economic ties with Vietnam, collaborating with the business community, and advancing sustainable development priorities, as well as highlighting Azerbaijan’s favorable business environment. We also discussed opportunities for joint activity in the electric vehicle manufacturing sector,” the minister wrote.