Google to ease online shopping with AI

13 January 2026 18:49 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Google has unveiled the Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP), an open standard designed to simplify the integration of online shopping features into chatbot dialogue interfaces. The development involved collaboration with retail industry representatives, ensuring that the protocol addresses key seller needs and enhances the efficiency of digital sales channels, Azernews reports.

UCP supports not only product search and order processing but also after-sales services, including consultations and customer support after purchase. This holistic approach aims to make interactions between customers and e-commerce platforms smoother amid the growing popularity of chat-based shopping. In addition, Google confirmed that it will maintain compatibility with other protocols — AP2, A2A, and MCP — for related e-commerce scenarios, creating a more flexible and interoperable ecosystem.

In the near future, Google service users will be able to purchase products in AI mode — directly within the browser or through the Gemini chat interface — without navigating to external websites. Initially, this functionality will be available through stores of several major U.S. retailers. Payments will be processed via Google Pay and Google Wallet, with PayPal support planned for a later stage.

Analysts suggest that the UCP could transform online shopping, making it more conversational and personalized, while also giving retailers new tools to boost engagement and sales through AI-driven interactions. As chatbots become central to digital commerce, protocols like UCP may soon become a standard for seamless, end-to-end online retail experiences.