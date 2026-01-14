Azerbaijan Writers' Union holds conference on Azerbaijani language [PHOTOS]

14 January 2026 12:22 (UTC+04:00)

Natavan Club of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union has hosted a literary and public conference titled "Our Language – Our Identity", dedicated to the preservation and development of the Azerbaijani language, Azernews reports.

The event opened with remarks from the Writers' Union's Secretary and Honored Art Worker Elchin Huseynbayli, who stressed the significance of protecting the purity of the Azerbaijani language.

He recalled the speeches of Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev on the subject, emphasizing that this issue carries both scientific and societal importance today.

Huseynbayli noted that since the late 19th century, the Azerbaijani Turkish language had been a leading means of communication and cultural exchange in the Caucasus, although historical and political challenges later limited its influence.

He pointed out that under President Ilham Aliyev's leadership, Azerbaijan has regained its regional prominence, giving a strong boost to the status of the Azerbaijani language, which he confidently predicts will become one of the leading languages of the region in the near future.

Other speakers at the conference explored issues related to state language policy, literary norms, terminological security, and the preservation of linguistic culture in both scientific and artistic contexts.

The event brought together notable figures from Azerbaijan's literary and academic circles, including Chairman of the Azerbaijan Writers' Union, People's Writer Anar, Academics Isa Habibbayli, Rafael Huseynov, Nizami Jafarov, Teymur Karimli, Kamal Abdulla, Mukhtar Imanov, People's Writers Chingiz Abdullayev, Elmira Akhundova, Members of the Azerbaijani Parliament Elnara Akimova, Jale Aliyeva, Seyyad Aran, Professors Nadir Mammadli, Telman Valiikhanli, Karim Tahirli, editor-in-chief of "Ədəbiyyat qəzeti" Azer Turan, International Relations Secretary of Azerbaijan Writers' Union, poet and translator Salim Babullaoglu, and Head of the Center for Literary Translation and Relations Asad Jahangir.

In their remarks, they underlined that the responsibility to protect the Azerbaijani language belongs not only to linguists but to society as a whole.

The conference concluded with in-depth literary discussions and practical recommendations, leaving participants with renewed commitment to the preservation and enrichment of the Azerbaijani language.