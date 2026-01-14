Azerbaijan participates in 298th IPU Executive Committee Session in Doha

14 January 2026 15:19 (UTC+04:00)

Nazrin Abdul

Acting on the instructions of the Speaker of the Milli Majlis (Parliament of Azerbaijan), Sahiba Gafarova, Azerbaijani parliamentarian and Vice-President of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU), Sevil Mikayılova, participated in the 298th session of the IPU Executive Committee.

As reported by Azernews, the event, organized by Qatar’s Advisory Council (parliament), took place in Doha on January 13–14.

During the session, participants discussed a wide range of issues on the agenda. The discussions focused primarily on assessing the implementation of the IPU’s current strategy and outlining the main directions for the new five-year strategy.

In addition, several organizational and parliamentary matters were reviewed, aimed at strengthening the IPU’s role and enhancing the efficiency of its mechanisms.