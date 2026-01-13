Electric vehicle sales in Ukraine surge in 2025

13 January 2026 20:41 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

Sales of battery-powered electric vehicles (EVs) in Ukraine more than doubled in 2025, surpassing 110,000 units, Azernews reports, citing foreign media.

The Ukravtoprom Association of Automobile Manufacturers reported that last year 107,470 electric passenger cars, 2,773 electric commercial vehicles, and five electric buses were registered across the country.

The market surge was largely driven by used EV sales, which accounted for 79% of all registrations, highlighting growing consumer interest in affordable, sustainable transportation options.

For comparison, in 2024, Ukraine recorded just 51,700 electric vehicle sales, showing that the market more than doubled in a single year - a remarkable growth that underscores the country's shift toward green mobility. Analysts also point out that government incentives, expanding charging infrastructure, and rising fuel prices contributed to the boom, suggesting that Ukraine’s EV market could continue growing rapidly in the coming years.