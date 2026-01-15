Pashinyan hails TRIPP framework, reaffirms political will on Azerbaijan–Nakhchivan connectivity

15 January 2026 14:25 (UTC+04:00)

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan has described the joint Armenia–United States statement on the TRIPP connectivity project as another “cornerstone document” of the peace process, following the U.S.-brokered Armenian-Azerbaijani accords signed on August 8, 2025, Azernews reports via Armenian media.

Pashinyan made the remarks at a Cabinet meeting on Thursday while commenting on the TRIPP Implementation Framework published jointly by Armenia and the United States. According to him, after the August 2025 statement, the new document represents the next key step in resolving one of the most principled issues of the peace process, the unblocking of regional communications, at a framework level and with answers to all fundamental questions.

“The meaning and practical significance of the statement is that peace is being established in our republic and our region through very concrete and practical steps, and it has already become a practical reality,” Pashinyan said.

He stressed that the emerging peace must be handled with care, noting that Armenia, both as a state and as a society, has little historical experience of long-term peace. According to the prime minister, this makes the transition particularly challenging and requires a new political culture and way of thinking.

“In our language, mindset, and expressions, the logic of conflict is still very strong, and peace is entering our consciousness very slowly. This is normal, given the experience of the past 35 years. However, what is important is that there are already realities on the ground that should contribute to the formation of a social and psychological environment of peace,” he said.

Pashinyan also emphasized that significant practical work lies ahead. He underlined the need to formalize the agreements reached within the TRIPP framework as soon as possible through legally binding instruments.

“We need to begin working on draft agreements, as well as on the necessary legal decisions. In particular, a company named TRIPP must be established in the Republic of Armenia. We also need to define the routes, development rights, land use, and construction permits,” the prime minister said, adding that state institutions must begin preparatory work immediately.

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan also reaffirmed on Thursday political will to ensure unhindered connectivity between the main territory of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic through Armenia within the agreed framework.

He made the comments at the Cabinet meeting while speaking about the TRIPP Implementation Framework.

“I want to emphasize and reaffirm our political will: within the agreed framework, we are ready, determined, and unequivocally moving in this direction, including in ensuring unhindered communication between the main territory of Azerbaijan and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, based on the principles we have repeatedly outlined. Our approach is that here as well, we must move away from the logic of conflict and transition to a normal environment and mindset appropriate to peace,” Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister noted that the process will not be quick in either Armenia or Azerbaijan, as narratives shaped by many years of conflict still persist within both societies. He cited as an example the statements circulating around fuel imports, where mutual accusations are voiced on both sides, claiming that the fuel would allegedly be used for military purposes.

“We must acknowledge that, in both Armenia and Azerbaijan, the prevailing discourse no longer corresponds to today’s realities, and this is exactly what I mean. At the same time, it is also not right to blame the people, because the logic that has been circulating for around 35 years or more cannot be stopped by a single action, tool, or brake. Therefore, we need to adopt a more practical approach and focus on work, as the tangible benefits of peace can be far more effective than endless debates over various narratives, doubts, or challenges,” Pashinyan said.

The Prime Minister also expressed gratitude to members of the Cabinet, as well as representatives of the government, legislative, and judicial branches and all state institutions, for the support and work demonstrated during this period, which, according to him, made it possible to reach the current stage.

The Trump Route for International Peace and Prosperity (TRIPP) is a connectivity initiative envisaged under the U.S.-brokered Armenian-Azerbaijani joint declaration signed in Washington, D.C. The project is expected to unlock strategic economic opportunities, encourage infrastructure investment, and enhance regional connectivity as part of the broader normalization and peace process in the South Caucasus.