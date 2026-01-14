Azerbaijan extradites four convicted individuals to Armenia under bilateral agreement

14 January 2026 16:44 (UTC+04:00)

Akbar Novruz

In line with the bilateral agreement reached between Azerbaijan and Armenia and guided by the principles of humanism, four individuals convicted under various articles of the Criminal Code of the Republic of Azerbaijan and serving sentences in the country have been extradited to Armenia, Azernews reports.

Azernews reports that those transferred are Khachatryan Vagif Cherkezi, Sujyan Gevorg Rubenovich, Davtyan David Tigrani, and Eulcekcian Viken Abraham. The extradition is described as one of the practical outcomes of the peace process established between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

According to official information, the rights of the extradited individuals were fully ensured during their detention in Azerbaijan. Their health status and detention conditions complied with international standards. Prior to the transfer, all four underwent medical examinations, which confirmed that their health conditions were satisfactory.

The court's decision sentenced each convicted individual to 15 years in prison.

It was also noted that Vagif Khachatryan, whose health condition had previously raised concerns, received all necessary medical assistance and remained under continuous medical supervision until his extradition.