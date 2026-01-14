Top high-speed sedan cars of 2026 revealed

14 January 2026 09:00 (UTC+04:00)

By Alimat Aliyeva

The TopSpeed portal has released its latest ranking of the 10 fastest sedans, showcasing the most thrilling cars of 2026, Azernews reports.

Topping the list is the Tesla Model S Plaid, which can accelerate from 0 to 97 km/h in an astonishing 1.99 seconds, cementing its place as one of the quickest production sedans ever. In second place, the Mercedes-AMG S 63 E Performance delivers a perfect mix of luxury and power, reaching 97 km/h in just 3 seconds. Close behind, the Mercedes-AMG EQE Sedan sprints to 97 km/h in 3.2 seconds, proving that even fully electric sedans can dominate in speed.

The rest of the top 10 features equally impressive machines, including the Audi S e-Tron GT, the hybrid Mercedes-AMG C63 S E Performance, the American muscle sedan Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing, the sporty BMW M5 and BMW M3 Competition xDrive, the electric Porsche Taycan 4S, and the compact powerhouse Audi RS3, all capable of accelerating from 0 to 97 km/h in 3.3 to 3.6 seconds.

What’s particularly fascinating is that half of these top performers are electric or hybrid models, highlighting the automotive shift towards high-speed efficiency. From German engineering precision to American muscle, this ranking proves that sedans today can combine practicality, luxury, and breathtaking performance in a way that was almost unimaginable just a few years ago.